EVEN IF YOU HAVE NO VISION LIKE ECL, KEEP TRYING LIKE “THE CATTLE BOY” HH-Shipungu

EVEN IF YOU HAVE NO VISION LIKE ECL, KEEP TRYING LIKE “THE CATTLE BOY”-HH was not destined to be president, HH was not even better than ECL: HH lost five times, but he kept on trying, till GOD saw his fight valid.

From losing 5 times, from being called a tribalist, from being called a freemason, from being arrested -15 times, from being a prisoner; to becoming the republican president.

“Destinations are not accidental, they must be chosen and walked”- Shipungu

Allow me to share with you a short story of a young man who became a CEO of the Zambian branch of a large international accountancy firm at the age of 26. I mean, a story of the Seventh Day Adventist church elder, who made six bids to become the 7th president of Zambia.

Firstly, before we dive deeper; is HH truly, a freemason?

Let’s put this to a close today as we go down.

HH, an ordinary poor “cattle boy” as he calls himself, was born on June 4, 1962, in the southern province of Zambia-Monze District.

Interestingly, little is known about HH’s childhood. Otherwise, due to his grit and determination at school; he won a scholarship to the University of Zambia (UNZA).

In 1986, he graduated from (UNZA) with a bachelor’s degree in economics and business administration. He then earned a Master’s of Business Administration in Finance and Business Strategy at the University of Birmingham in the United Kingdom (Black Past-David Zuber, April 28, 2022/ BBC-Kennedy Gondwe, 16 August, 2021/AFP-2021).

Between 1994 and 1998, HH served as the Chief Operating Officer of Coopers and Lybrand in Zambia. From 1998 to 2006, he served as the CEO of Grant Thornton, Zambia (Black Past-David Zuber, April 28, 2022).

From there, HH worked his way up to becoming one of the country’s wealthiest men, with business interests spanning finance, ranching, property, healthcare and tourism.

Critics had viewed him as a political outsider, an economic jargon-spouting corporate leader who was catapulted into politics following the 2006 death of Anderson Mazoka, former leader of the United Party for National Development, which Hichilema bankrolled at the time.

Regardless, according to Zambian analyst O’Brien Kaaba, the man affectionately referred to as “Bally”, slang for “Dad,” tried to blend with the ordinary (people) much more, swapping tailored business suits with casual fatigues or jeans.

HH is not only referred to as “Bally” of the nation, he is equally, a loving husband and present parent. He and his wife, Mutinta, have three children: Chikonka, Miyanda, and Habwela ( AFP, 2021).

Aside from that, like I earlier captured; after the death of Anderson Mazoka, then president of the UPND; in 2006, HH was elected as the new party president. He was the party candidate for presidency in the elections of 2006, 2008, 2011, 2015, and 2016. Though, he lost every election. In the 2015 election, he lost by only 27,757 votes: 1%.

It’s always darkest before the dawn, in the 2016 general elections, Lungu once again; scraped a victory, beating HH by at least 100,000 votes.

In early 2017, Hichilema was arrested when his convoy of vehicles failed to make way for President Edgar Lungu’s motorcade. He was charged with treason and spent four months in jail before the charges were dismissed.

On 12 August, 2021 the veteran opposition leader garnered almost one million more votes than his predecessor and long-time rival, Edgar Chagwa Lungu (ECL), to whom he had narrowly lost twice (AFP, 2021/Black Past-David Zuber, April 28, 2022).

Fast-forward, HH was inaugurated as the seventh president of Zambia on August 24, 2021.

In his inaugural address, he said that no Zambian must go to bed hungry. He promised to revive the country’s stagnant economy, provide jobs for unemployed youths, and pledged that his administration would have zero tolerance for corruption. He also promised an inclusive government, recognizing diversity as strength.

Most importantly, he assured the people of Zambia in advance, that when his time to leave comes; he would graciously leave.

As we say bye to 2025 and entering an election year, how do you rate the leadership of president HH out of 10; based on his inaugural speech?

Copyright ©️ Shipungu 2025