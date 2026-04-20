EVEN IN AMERICA THEY ARE SAYING LEAVE MALEMA ALONE==New York Protesters Call for ‘Hands Off Malema’ Amid Allegations of Trump’s Influence.





UNITED STATES, NEW YORK – A small protest dubbed “Hands Off Malema” took place in New York City on Sunday, 19 April 2026, drawing activists linked to the Partisan Defence Committee, the Spartacist League and the Internationalist Group.





Guilty on multiple firearm-related charges The demonstration followed the sentencing of Julius Malema by the East London Magistrate’s Court to an effective five-year direct prison term after he was found guilty on multiple firearm-related charges linked to a 2018 rally in Mdantsane. Malema’s legal team was granted leave to appeal, meaning he has not been immediately jailed while the case proceeds through the courts. According to IOL, the protest was held outside the South African Consulate-General in Manhattan, a site often used for demonstrations related to South African political issues. Organisers alleged that Donald Trump influenced the sentencing, describing the charges as unfounded and calling on workers and leftist groups to oppose the outcome.





Trump has repeatedly claimed that white farmers in South Africa are facing what he describes as a “genocide,” allegations widely rejected by South African authorities and independent experts. He has also announced a refugee programme focused on white South Africans.

Speaking at a Turning Point USA rally on Friday,17 April 2026. Trump repeated claims that white South Africans are being killed because of their race.

Malema has also drawn international attention for repeatedly singing the anti-apartheid struggle song “Kill the Boer,” which has prompted criticism from figures including Elon Musk, who has described such rhetoric as dangerous.

In the United States, Zohran Mamdani, mayor of New York City, has been associated with a younger group of lawmakers aligned with democratic socialist ideas, including policies focused on wealth redistribution, expanded public services and stronger tenant protections. His approach has been compared in broader debates to movements such as the Economic Freedom Fighters.