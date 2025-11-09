Even when the valley grows dark, I will not tremble – HH



President Hakainde Hichilema has quoted a portion in the Bible, particularly Psalms 23, including quoting the portion where it says that “even when the valley grows dark, and shadows breathe the scent of fear, I will not tremble, for You, my Shepherd, walk beside me.”





Posting on his social media platforms, the President stated that the Lord was his keeper, and his steady hand in the storm, and that he lacked nothing for God’s love was his portion and peace.





He stated that the Lord spread a table “before me, even where enemies linger in envy’s gaze.”





He writes:

The Lord is my keeper, my steady hand in the storm; I lack nothing, for His love is my portion and my peace.



He lays me down in meadows of rest,where the grass whispers calm, and leads me beside waters that remember stillness.



He gathers all of my soul and sets my feet again upon the right road, a path worn bright with His name.



Even when the valley grows dark, and shadows breathe the scent of fear, I will not tremble, for You, my Shepherd, walk beside me.Your rod defends, Your staff guides; in both, I find comfort.





You spread a table before me, even where enemies linger in envy’s gaze. You pour oil upon my head, my cup overflows with grace unmeasured.





Surely Your goodness and mercy will trail my steps, like sunlight follows dawn. And I shall dwell in Your house, not for a moment, but for all my days, and beyond the reach of time.





Amen!



Happy Remembrance Day, fellow citizens. May God bless our Nation!



HH