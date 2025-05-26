Even wise people like me can keep an afro – Munir Zulu

JAILED former Lumezi lawmaker Munir Zulu says he has resorted to afro-raring to show that even wise people like him can keep hair.

In a Facebook posting on his official page, Zulu explained that; “To show that even though there are empty heads with Afro out there, even wise people like me can keep hair. I hope you all get it”.

Below is Zulu’s full write up;

Greetings all, of course from prison

In my recent public appearance, I appeared with an Afro. I then received word from the Tonse Alliance Chairperson and the 2026 Presidential candidate, President Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu that he would be sending a shaving machine for my hair.

I then sent word to this emissary of President Lungu that, actually, my Afro is intentional.

Today I received an Afro comb and hair tonic. I guess Dr. Lungu has accepted my new appearance. But why an Afro?

To show that even though there are empty heads with Afro out there, even wise people like me can keep hair. I hope you all get it.

That aside. They had hoped that by now I would be broken. While the body is restricted and confined, my spirit is hovering and stronger. This is a spirit you can’t break. My spirit is haunting them every day.

NB: Instructions to admin from Prison.

Kalemba May 26, 2025