Event organisers threaten legal action after no-show by influencer Cyan Boujee



Local lifestyle brands Katchane Lifestyle & KANAAN have issued a public apology to their supporters and a legal threat following the non-appearance of popular influencer Cyan Boujee at a paid event on 27 December 2025.





In a press release, the organisers stated they had honoured a R28,000 booking agreement in full, paying deposits in November and December.





They also covered the influencer’s flights and accommodation. Cyan Boujee’s team had reportedly confirmed her attendance, and she had even listed the Upington event on her public gig guide.





Despite this, the influencer failed to appear, with organisers alleging all attempts to contact her and her management were unsuccessful.





“We will be dealing legally with Cyan Boujee and her team as this basically means they stole and ran off with our money,” the statement read. The brands apologised to their supporters for the cancellation and vowed to pursue the matter legally.





No public statement has yet been issued by Cyan Boujee or her representatives regarding the allegations.