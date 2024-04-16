Everton submits appeal against their second points deduction

Everton has officially launched an appeal against their second-point deduction for violating the Premier League’s financial regulations, as reported by BBC Radio Merseyside.

Previously, the Toffees received a 10-point deduction, which was later reduced to six following an appeal in February, covering the three-year period leading up to 2021–22.

The ongoing appeal process must be finalized by May 24th, just five days after the conclusion of the final Premier League match.

Currently, Sean Dyche’s team occupies the 16th position in the table, holding a two-point buffer above the relegation zone.

Facing Chelsea in a league match on Monday (kick-off at 20:00 BST), Everton aims to distance themselves further from the threat of relegation.

The Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) allow clubs to incur losses of up to £105 million over three years.

However, an independent commission discovered that Everton exceeded this limit by £16.6 million for the period spanning 2022-23.

Additionally, Everton could potentially face another points deduction related to interest costs associated with the construction of their new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock.

Nevertheless, resolution on this matter is unlikely before the conclusion of the current season.

24 March 2023: The Premier League refers Everton to an independent commission over an alleged breach of financial fair play rules for the three-year accounting period ending with the 2021–22 season.

17 November 2023: Everton receives an immediate 10-point deduction after being found to have breached the Premier League’s financial rules.

15 January: Everton and Nottingham Forest are charged for breaches of the league’s profit and sustainability rules. The hearing has to be concluded within 12 weeks of this date, which is April 8.

26 February: Everton’s first penalty for breaching Premier League financial rules is reduced from 10 points to six after an appeal.

25 March: A hearing for Everton’s second charge, relating to a three-year accounting period ending in 2022–23, takes place this week.

8 April: Everton receives a second-point deduction of two points.

15 April: Everton lodges a formal appeal over the second point deduction.

19 May: The final day of the Premier League season, when Everton visit Arsenal (16:00 BST).

24 May: The latest possible date for an appeal hearing to be concluded.