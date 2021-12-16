EVIDENCE WILL LIFT EDGAR’S IMMUNITY, SAYS PANJI … and that investigative wings must be strengthened to investigate sitting Presidents

Colonel Panji Kaunda says it is not President Hakainde Hichilema that will lift former president Edgar Lungu’s immunity but the evidence that will be established during the course of the investigations.

Speaking with Daily Revelation, Col Panji commended the investigative wings on the many cases they are investigating, saying when he and the others were warning over the swelling levels of corruption in president Lungu’s government, they were referred to as being stupid that they did not steal enough during the time their father Dr Kenneth Kaunda was in office.

He mentioned the several cases which were being investigated by the investigative wings, including investigations into Faith Musonda and the over 62 properties, including three malls restricted by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) and seizure of a motor vehicle from Sipande Mugala, who is said to be connected to a very senior politically exposed person hailing from Chawama in the former PF administration.

He said investigations should be extended to the others also who could be sitting comfortably somewhere.

Col Panji said in the event the investigations pointed towards president Lungu, the evidence is what would move the President to submit to its directive.

“He has told us that in bringing the money back no stone will be left unturned. So if the evidence is there, it’s not the President, it’s the law, it’s the evidence which will lift the immunity,” Col Panji said.

Besides that, Col Panji urged the UPND administration to seek the help of cooperating partners as some of the stolen wealth by former leaders could be stored overseas.

He further said it was the responsibility of the investigative wings to dig deeper and establish the real owners of the wealth, as some people were in the habit of hiding their wealth using proxies and third parties.

Col Panji said the investigative wings must be empowered to be proactive in their operations, by not merely focusing on the alleged offences which were committed in the past, but the offences which could be committed even now, saying even among the current crop of government leaders “there will be a few bad elements.”

“That’s why… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/evidence-will-lift-edgars-immunity-says-panji-and-that-investigative-wings-must-be-strengthened-to-investigate-sitting-presidents/