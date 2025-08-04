Ex- FAZ general secretary  Macmen Luhana dies at 74

Ex- FAZ general secretary dies at 74



ZAMBIAN football is mourning the death of former Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) General Secretary Macmen Luhana, a man remembered for his unwavering dedication to the game both on and off the pitch.





Luhana, who served as FAZ General Secretary from 1998 to 2001, passed away yesterday, prompting an outpouring of grief from the football fraternity.





FAZ president Keith Mweemba led the tributes, describing Luhana as a tireless servant whose work helped shape the trajectory of Zambian football during a pivotal era.





“While we mourn his passing, we are fortunate that he served the game with utmost dedication as FAZ General Secretary, match commissioner, and in many other roles he held throughout his life,” Mweemba said.





During Luhana’s time as General Secretary, Zambia qualified for its first-ever FIFA U-20 World Cup in 1999, a historic achievement that remains etched in the country’s football memory.





But long before his role in the executive office, Luhana was already making an impact as a referee and later as an educationist, two fields where he earned the respect of colleagues and communities alike.





Known for his calm leadership and attention to detail, the late Luhana continued to serve the sport in various capacities even after leaving Football House, always prioritising the development of the local game.





FAZ has pledged to work with the bereaved family to honour the late icon, with funeral arrangements expected to be announced soon.



By George Musonda



Kalemba August 4, 2025