 Ex-GOP rep warns Pam Bondi is about to become Trump’s ‘fall woman’

Attorney General Pam Bondi could be on the chopping block as President Donald Trump and his inner circle scramble for any way to contain the fallout of their base’s revolt over their delay and obfuscation in turning over the Jeffrey Epstein case files — but it won’t be enough, former Rep. Denver Riggleman (R-VA) told MSNBC on Friday evening.

“Here’s the thing. You know what they say, far-right conspiracy theorists: nothing to hide, nothing to fear,” said Riggleman, a frequent critic of the MAGA movement. “So right now my question is, why don’t they — why didn’t Congress, just like, you know, Comer did with Hunter Biden, why wouldn’t they want to call [Epstein associate Ghislaine] Maxwell to actually talk about the 50th birthday? Why wouldn’t Congress want to have her to come there? I mean, you want the facts out, right, Mike? That’s what we want to do, right?”

“The other thing, too, is that — and it’s something that’s been bothering me for a long time on this — how in the heck, right, do you blame other people for creating the own conspiracy theory yourself?” said Riggleman, referencing Trump’s more recent claims that the whole scandal was fabricated by Democrats. “And when you’re looking at the base, what they’re going to see with the grand jury reports, right? We’re going to see if anything is redacted. If they don’t see all the evidence, they’re going to spiral. And a lot of people have seen the far right trying to message out of this.”

As far as Bondi goes, Riggleman added, “It’s the beginning of the end. She’s gone soon. She’s not going to last much longer in this administration. I think they’re going to have to have a fall woman. I think it’s going to be Pam Bondi.”

Getting rid of Bondi, however, won’t solve the problem, he continued.

“It’s going to be very difficult, right, for the Republicans and the MAGA base to message out of this,” said Riggleman. “And I think the Democrats can hit on this for years. I just don’t see any way out for them, regardless of what they release. As long as they waited to release this, this fever, the conspiratorial fever rises and rises and rises and rises and rises and rises until crazy starts to eat its own tail. And I’ve told people for a long time, crazy has so much more energy than sanity. And if crazy starts to turn that ship towards you, you better watch out.”

“Even if it’s Donald Trump, if it looks like that he is protecting a pedophile and it looks like he is the one that QAnon warned about, there could be huge issues,” he said.