Ex-Insider reveals missing link that could bring down Trump’s White House

There is one important difference between President Donald Trump’s first and second administrations, and one former Trump insider believes it could bring down the White House.

Olivia Troye, who worked on national security issues during the first Trump administration, joined Sydney Blumenthal and Sean Wilentz on their “The Court of History” podcast to discuss what she sees as the main difference between the two Trump administrations. Troye argued that the absence of Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, and her husband, Jared Kushner, is the key difference, and one that threatens to upend the second administration.

Troye said Kushner was able to restrain Trump’s now Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller because of the gravitas he had across the White House. There were other times when Kushner would be brought in to argue against more extreme policy proposals, she added.

“At times, Jared Kushner came off as reasonable in certain negotiations, especially when it came to foreign policy or international relations,” Troye said.

Now that Ivanka and Jared are no longer around, Miller appears to be completely unbridled, Troye argued. She said Miller appears to have learned how to manipulate Trump to achieve his personal goals, like building the immigration regime that has put the Trump administration in legal jeopardy.

“The thing about this entire inner circle is there’s so much blatant corruption that we can see now … and everything that’s happening here that I think that this is a circle of complete loyalty,” Troye said. “And I think what they’ve seen with Steven Miller is that he is unwavering. He has a specific agenda that is aligned with Trump’s.”

The killings have sparked protests and calls for DHS Secretary Kristi Noem and Miller to resign or be fired.