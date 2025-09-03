Ex-insider says closest Trump allies may be in dark on health

A former Trump administration insider said Tuesday that the president may be keeping some of his closest allies in the dark about his health, including members of his family.

Lev Parnas, who worked as an operative for Trump’s 2016 campaign, said on a recent podcast episode of “The Weekend Roundup” on Substack that it’s likely several of President Donald Trump’s closest advisors don’t even know about any health conditions he may be battling. Parnas’s comments come at a time when the president’s administration is trying to bat down any speculation that Trump is in poor health.

“What’s going on with Trump’s health is definitely something bad because I am not hearing anything,” Parnas said. “My sources, and everybody I’ve spoken with, the circle of people who know what’s going on with him is extremely small. I’m talking about so small that Marco Rubio might not know. Pete Hegseth might not know. Susie Wiles. Stephen Miller. Those types of people.”

“Chief of staff. Family, that sort of thing,” co-host Dean Blundell added.

“No, not even family,” Parnas said.

Questions about the president’s health have swirled for the last week after Trump’s seeming blackout from social media. Parnas added that the president was also conspicuously absent as world leaders like Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Russian President Vladimir Putin met to discuss trade agreements and the war in Ukraine.

“I’m not hearing anything, and because we’re not getting any leaking information, that gives me a different sign,” Parnas said. “That tells me that something is definitely wrong.”