Ex President Edgar Lungu´s wife, family members arrested

…released on bond

Smart Eagles-30th May 2024

Mrs Esther Lungu, the wife of the sixth President of Zambia Edgar Lungu has been arrested for money laundering and being found in possession of property believed to be proceeds of crime, the former President has confirmed.

The arrest has been effected by the country´s Drug Enforcement Commission, a wing of law enforcement that probes high crimes such as money laundering and drugs in Zambia.

“My dear wife Mrs Esther Lungu, my daughter Chiyesu and my other relative ba Charles Phiri have today been arrested by DEC,” president Lungu said, “they have all been released on bond.”

The former President said Mrs Lungu and the rest of the family are ready to challenge the charges in the courts of laws because as far as he is concerned, “this is a political persecution we will challenge it in court.”

H.E Lungu has been at the DEC headquarters with his wife since 8 am in the morning and the process of charging and arresting only concluded about 17:30 hrs in the evening on Thursday.

This is the highest profile arrest in Zambia in decades under the leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema who has had a frosty relationship with his predecessor since the elections of August 2021.

Three days ago, Mr Hichilema made a public announcement that he would start ´cracking the whip´ in order to show that he is a tough President.

A day later, president Lungu´s family received orders to report to DEC to answer unspecified charges that have led to today’s arrest.

“We are resolved to continue fighting for the freedoms this country was founded on and no amount of police intimidation shall cow us,” said Dr. Lungu.

The other family member missing on the arrest list is Ms Tasila Lungu, a lawmaker in the Zambian parliament currently abroad but faces arrest on similar charges on return.

Meanwhile prominent Lusaka Lawyer Makebi Zulu who represented the family expressed dismay that DEC ignored a statement from the former First Lady who told them during questioning that the property she is being accused of illegally possessing was funded by her husband.

“The former First Lady Mrs Lungu told DEC that the apartments she is being accused of illegally possessing through alleged proceeds of crime were built by her husband,” said counsel Zulu.

“This is not an investigation as you can clearly see it is a witch-hunt,” said Mr Zulu.

The senior counsel said, “the reason DEC did not even bother to ask the former President whether the wife’s claims were true or not since he was present throughout the questioning is because they were acting on orders.”