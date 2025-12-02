Ex-Prince Andrew formally stripped of his last remaining royal titles

Disgraced Andrew Mountbatten Windsor has officially been stripped of his last royal titles amid a “delay” to his eviction from the royal lodge.

According to the UK Sun, King Charles has ordered his membership of the Order of the Garter, said to be the most chivalric order in the land, to be cancelled.

The King has also ordered Andy’s Knight of the Grand Cross of the Royal Victoria Order to be cancelled and annulled.

The official cull comes just weeks after the shamed royal was stripped of his Duke of York and Prince title and agreed to leave Royal Lodge.

But his eviction from Royal Lodge is likely to be delayed until February, because he is struggling to downsize.

The orders were announced in the London Gazette at midday after it was agreed and announced on October 30.

Andy had earlier agreed to give up his Order of the Garter membership.

They read: “THE KING has directed that the appointment of Andrew Albert Christian Edward MOUNTBATTEN-WINDSOR to be a Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter, dated 23 April 2006, shall be cancelled and annulled and that his name shall be erased from the Register of the said Order.

“THE KING has directed that the appointment of Andrew Albert Christian Edward MOUNTBATTEN-WINDSOR to be a Knight Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order, dated 19 February 2011, shall be cancelled and annulled and that his name shall be erased from the Register of the said Order.”

His coat of arms had already been removed from St George’s Chapel, Windsor.

The King’s decision means the disgraced former royal is only clinging on to one remaining title.

Andrew is still a vice-admiral in the Royal Navy, despite the government’s pledge to strip him of the honour at Charles’ request.

Secretary John Healey said the government would “work to remove” his last remaining title of vice-admiral.

The decision and power to remove the honorary vice-admiral title remains with the government and not the King.

Andrew served in the Royal Navy for 22 years until 2001 and fought in the Falklands as a helicopter pilot.

He was awarded the honorary rank of vice-admiral by the Navy in February 2015 for his 55th birthday.