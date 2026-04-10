Ex-Russian Deputy Defense Minister Sentenced to 19 Years Corruption Case Deepens





A Moscow military court has sentenced former Russian Deputy Defense Minister Pavel Popov to 19 years in prison on corruption charges, according to state media reports.





The case is linked to the Patriot Park project, where he was accused of misusing public funds for personal property upgrades. Authorities also imposed significant financial penalties, while other individuals tied to the case received prison sentences.





Popov has denied the charges and is expected to appeal. The case forms part of a broader anti-corruption investigation involving senior military officials from the previous defense leadership era.