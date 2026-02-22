EX-SCHOOL BURSAR SUES HEADTEACHER, DEMANDS K3.5 MILLION OVER FACEBOOK POST





By Cecilia Kayaya Mporokoso



Theresa Lengwe, former bursar of Nsansa School Inter Education Trust, is seeking K3.5 million in damages from school head teacher Esther Sulamoyo over a Facebook post alleged to have harassed and humiliated her.





In her statement of claim filed before the Ndola High Court, Lengwe is also demanding K2 million in compensation for breach of confidentiality under her employment contract and K800,000 for mental torture, stress, and anguish.





She has cited Nsansa Trust School Headteacher Esther Sulamoyo as the first defendant and School Board Chairperson Peart Siwale as the second defendant.





Lengwe, an accountant who served as school bursar for about two years, states that she resigned on December 29, 2025, with January 2, 2026, as her last working day. However, the school rejected her resignation and requested that she remain employed for another month.





On January 21, 2026, the school made a Facebook post accusing her of resigning without proper notice and failing to complete handover procedures.





Lengwe argues that she fully complied with the handover procedure according to established guidelines.





Meanwhile, the Ndola High Court has granted Lengwe an interim injunction restraining the defendants from further posting and a permanent injunction prohibiting them from publishing defamatory statements about her on social media.



