EX-ZAMMSA DG VICTOR  NYASULU JOINS PF

EX-ZAMMSA DG JOINS PF



Lusaka businessman Victor Nyasulu has joined the Patriotic Front, a few months after he announced his resignation from the ruling UPND.





And PF chairperson for information and publicity Emmanuel Mwamba welcomed Nyasulu, saying PF was a multi-ethnic party which accommodated everybody.





Daily Revelation has learnt that Nyasulu applied





https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/ex-zammsa-dg-joins-pf/