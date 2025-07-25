EX-ZRA BOSS HAS NO PRESIDENTIAL AMBITIONS





Contrary to recent speculation, former Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) Commissioner General Kingsley Chanda has no plans to contest the 2026 presidential election. In fact, Mr. Chanda is currently focused on his personal life and has no intention of joining politics now or in the future.





These unfounded reports have sparked unnecessary debate, but it’s essential to clarify that Mr. Chanda’s priorities lie elsewhere. He is not a member of any political party, and his future aspirations are centered around his personal endeavors, not public office.





After serving as ZRA Commissioner General, Mr. Chanda has dedicated himself to his personal life, steering clear of the political limelight. His farewell message to ZRA workers emphasized maintaining high standards, showcasing his commitment to excellence, even after his departure.





While Mr. Chanda has shared his insights on economic matters, such as debt restructuring, this doesn’t imply a desire to enter politics. His critiques are aimed at fostering informed discussions, rather than signaling political aspirations.





To set the record straight, Mr Chanda is not planning to contest the 2026 presidential election. He remains committed to his personal life and pursuits, with no interest in pursuing a political career.