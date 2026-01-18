EXCESSIVE ASPIRING CANDIDATES WORRY GODAZA



Governance and Development Advocates Zambia (GODAZA) has raised alarm over the growing trend of excessive aspiring candidates within political parties.





GODAZA Executive Director Elias Mulenga described the development as a distortion of democratic principles, especially in cases where incumbents are performing well.





He observed that in some constituencies, over twenty individuals from the same party are vying for a single position.



Mulenga argued that such behaviour undermines party discipline and creates unnecessary internal friction.





He pointed out that democracy should not be mistaken for disorder or unchecked ambition.



“Article 60(1) of the Constitution of Zambia (Amendment) Act No. 2 of 2016 clearly states that political parties shall promote democracy and uphold democratic principles,” Mulenga emphasised.





He warned that failure to manage internal competition could lead to fragmentation and voter apathy.



“The UPND Manifesto (2021–2026), on page 15, commits to promoting internal democracy and accountability within the party,” Mulenga highlighted.





He urged party leaders to address the influence of money in candidate selection processes.



“The PF Manifesto (2021–2026), page 12, underscores the importance of party discipline and cohesion as a foundation for national unity,” Mulenga added.





He appealed to the Electoral Commission of Zambia to support parties in enforcing internal democratic practices.





Mulenga stressed that if left unchecked, this trend could compromise governance and destabilise the electoral process.