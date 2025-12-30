“Excessive Speed” – FRSC Reveals Cause of Anthony Joshua’s Fatal Crash That Killed Two



Internationally renowned boxing champion Anthony Joshua has survived a tragic road accident in the Makun area of Ogun State, which claimed two lives on Monday morning.





The Crash Details



The collision occurred around 11:00 am on the busy Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. Video footage from the scene shows the 35-year-old former heavyweight champion being pulled from the wreckage of an SUV, visibly injured. Reports confirm that his vehicle collided with a stationary truck.





FRSC Confirms Casualties



The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) issued an official statement signed by Assistant Corps Marshal Olusegun Ogungbemide, confirming that five people were involved in the accident.





The statement detailed:



“The incident involved two vehicles: a black Lexus Jeep with registration number KRD 850 HN (private) and a stationary red commercial Sinotruck with unknown registration number. A total of five adult males were involved in the crash.





Two persons sadly lost their lives, one sustained injuries, while two others escaped unhurt. Anthony Joshua was rescued alive and sustained minor injuries.



The injured victim was evacuated for medical attention, while the remains of the deceased were conveyed to Livewell Morgue, Ajaka, Sagamu,”





Cause of the Accident



Preliminary investigations by the FRSC suggest that the crash was a result of traffic violations. The authorities suspect the SUV was traveling above the speed limit and lost control during an overtaking maneuver, slamming into the truck parked by the roadside.





The FRSC noted:



“The primary causes of the crash being excessive speed and wrongful overtaking constitute serious traffic violations and remain among the leading causes of fatal road crashes on Nigerian highways,”





Safety Warning



Corps Marshal Shehu Mohammed expressed his condolences to the bereaved families and wished Anthony Joshua a swift recovery. The agency used the opportunity to warn motorists against dangerous driving habits, especially during the festive season.