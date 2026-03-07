BREAKING: Exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi says he has accepted role as Iran’s transitional leader.





In a powerful appeal amid the collapsing Islamic Republic’s desperate missile barrages against Arab neighbors—including the UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Jordan, Iraq, and Saudi Arabia—exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi has condemned these sovereignty violations as “unacceptable” and emblematic of the regime’s longstanding terrorist nature.





“This is who the Islamic Republic has always been,” Pahlavi declared. “And this is why it must end.”





For nearly five decades, the regime has exported chaos: propping up Assad to turn Syria into a graveyard, embedding Hezbollah as a state-within-a-state in Lebanon, arming Houthis to destabilize the Arabian Peninsula, empowering Iraqi militias to erode sovereignty, and striking economic hubs in Saudi Arabia and the UAE. None of this reflected the Iranian people’s will—only the occupying regime’s aggression.





But the tide has turned decisively. Assad is gone. Hezbollah lies decimated. The regime’s nuclear ambitions are severely set back. Its economy spirals into freefall. The pillars of its terror network are crumbling.





The Iranian people have paid dearly in blood—tens of thousands massacred in mere days—yet refused to break. Instead, the regime itself fractures.



Pahlavi invoked a proud pre-revolution history of partnership: Iran collaborated closely with leaders like King Faisal, Sheikh Zayed, King Hussein, President Sadat, and his father aided Sultan Qaboos against insurgency in Oman. “We were true partners then. We will be true partners again.”





Answering the Iranian people’s call, Pahlavi has accepted responsibility to lead the transition once the regime falls. His mandate: restore normalcy to Iran and its foreign relations through an orderly, stable process—avoiding past pitfalls like de-Ba’athification by retaining capable bureaucrats and public servants during handover.





Iranians will shape their future via free elections and the ballot box. The transitional government will rebuild not for expansion or ideology export, but to serve the people—grounding diplomacy in mutual respect, shared interests, and reintegration into the regional and global economy for prosperity across nations.





To Arab friends: Prepare to recognize and engage the transitional government. Supporting Iran’s people isn’t charity—it’s a strategic investment in a stable, secure, prosperous Middle East.





“Together, we can build a Middle East our children will be proud to inherit. Take this new path with us.”