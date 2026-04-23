Exiled Iranian prince targeted with red liquid in Berlin incident



Images circulating online show an unidentified man throwing red liquid at exiled Iranian prince Reza Pahlavi in Berlin.





The incident occurred as he was walking on a sidewalk after leaving a building in the city.





The liquid, believed to be tomato-based, splashed across his neck and suit, but he remained composed and continued walking.





Security personnel quickly detained the attacker at the scene.





The incident comes amid heightened political activity by the prince in Europe, as he seeks support against Tehran.





German authorities are investigating the motive, with early indications pointing to politically motivated protest actions.