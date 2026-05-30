EXPERT SAYS US EMBASSY ALERT ON ELECTIONS IS STANDARD SAFETY ADVISORY, NOT A VIOLENCE WARNING

By Nelson Zulu

International Relations expert Edgar Silwimba says the recent notice by the American embassy in Zambia urging citizens to be cautious during this year’s elections does not imply violence will be at the core of the polls.

Speaking to Phoenix News in an interview, Mr. Silwimba said the notice is normal and aligns with advisories often issued by embassies and missions during election periods in different countries.

He said such alerts are usually meant to encourage citizens abroad to remain cautious, especially when emotions run high and political activities may attract tensions in public spaces.

Mr. Silwimba noted that election periods are generally sensitive and can sometimes be marked by isolated incidents of agitation or minor violence, but that should not be taken to mean the entire electoral process will be violent or compromised.

He added that the advisory should be understood as a standard safety reminder rather than a warning of widespread disorder.

PHOENIX NEWS