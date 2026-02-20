EXPERTS AFFIRM PRESIDENTIAL POWERS TO HIRE AND DISMISS MINISTERS

GOVERNANCE expert Bob Mubanga says the President has constitutional powers to hire or dismiss Cabinet Ministers.

Mr. Mubanga explained that as supervisor of the executive wing of Government, the Head of State is empowered under the Constitution to act on officials who are allegedly not meeting expectations. He added that while governance is a collective responsibility, ministries under the executive arm are directly responsible for delivering services to citizens.

He was speaking in an interview with ZNBC News.

Meanwhile, former Secretary to the Cabinet Leslie Mbula said the Constitution empowers President Hakainde Hichilema to appoint and dismiss Ministers and other senior Government officials without giving reasons.

Governance Elections Advocacy Research Services (GEARS) Initiative Board Chairperson Lackson Lungu also noted that the Constitution does not require the President to provide reasons when dismissing Ministers.

ZNBC