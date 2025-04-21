EXPLAIN HOW $20 MILLION DONATED BY THE US WAS SPENT- MUNDUBILE TELLS UPND.



……..as he challenges Government to account for the undelivered maize that was paid for.



Lusaka ……..Monday, April 21, 2025



Tonse Alliance National Chairperson for Parliamentary Affairs Hon Brian Mundubile has challenged the government to account for the over 200,000 metric tons of undelivered maize that was paid for.



Recently, US Ambassador to Zambia Mike Gonzalez disclosed that the Zambian Government had purchased Maize from Tanzania at 48% over the market value and much of the Maize was not even delivered.



It was a surprise that Zambia which was given $20 Million dollars in aid by the US Government to address the drought crisis could afford to buy maize 48% above the price.





And Hon Mundubile has called out the government to respond to these concerns by the US AMBASSADOR.



He said Government must also state how long it will take to deliver the maize that was paid for.



He said with regards to the issues to do with $20 million dollars, Government should also give a comprehensive statement on how that money was used.



Hon Mundubile has charged that the process of declaring disaster was not transparent.



He said there was no assessment done to ascertain the quantum of support Zambia needed before the declaration was made.



“We had asked that let there be an assessment first, so that once the assessment is made,it was easier to know what assistance was needed. And today, the American Ambassador is wondering how that $20 Million was utilised. We cannot ignore the call by cooperating partners. Cooperating partners are there to assist us. When they want accountability for the money they get from tax payers, Governnent shouod be quick to respond. We want to know where the 200,000 metric tonnes of maize has gone…….As members of Parliament, we had raised concerns when the President declared drought a national disaster. We wanted to know that based on empirical evidence, it was established that certain amount of money was going to be needed.



There was no report to back the quantum of support they needed. There was need for a quick assessment, assemble a report and approach the cooperating partners for the quantum of support that was needed,” he said.