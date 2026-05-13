🇿🇲 EXPLAINER | BoZ Cuts Interest Rate Ahead of Elections: What It Means for Loans, Inflation, and the Political Mood



Just days before President Hakainde Hichilema is expected to dissolve Parliament and formally open Zambia’s 2026 election season, the Bank of Zambia has made a cautiously significant economic move: reducing the Monetary Policy Rate from 13.50% to 13.25%.





On paper, the reduction appears modest, only 25 basis points. In financial and political terms, however, the timing matters.





The Monetary Policy Rate is essentially the price at which commercial banks borrow from the central bank. When that rate falls, borrowing conditions across the economy can gradually ease. Businesses may access loans at slightly lower rates. Households may find credit less expensive. Banks become more willing to lend. The broader goal is to stimulate spending, investment, and economic activity.





For ordinary citizens, the immediate impact may not be dramatic overnight, but the signal is important. A small business owner in Kamwala, a farmer seeking equipment financing, or a young professional applying for a mortgage may begin to see slightly improved borrowing conditions over the coming months. In election years, economic sentiment often matters as much as economic data itself





What makes the decision notable is that the central bank is easing policy while maintaining confidence that inflation will remain under control. The Bank now projects end-2026 inflation at 6.8%, slightly lower than its previous 6.9% forecast and comfortably within its target range of 6–8%.





Several factors influenced that confidence.



First is the expected bumper maize harvest. Zambia’s inflation pressures over the past two years were heavily driven by food prices, drought effects, and electricity shortages. A stronger harvest season changes the inflation outlook considerably by stabilising mealie meal and food supply dynamics. In Zambia’s economy, maize is not just agriculture. It is politics, inflation, and household stability combined.





Second is the relative stability of the Kwacha against the US dollar. Currency volatility has historically transmitted directly into fuel prices, imports, transport costs, and consumer inflation. A more stable exchange rate reduces imported inflation pressures and gives policymakers breathing space.





Third is the rise in foreign exchange inflows from mining and international financial institutions. Increased copper-related earnings and improved forex liquidity have strengthened Zambia’s external position at a time when government is trying to project macroeconomic recovery after years of debt distress.





Still, the Bank’s statement remained cautious.



The reference to the Middle East conflict was deliberate. Rising tensions involving Iran, Israel, and the United States continue to threaten global oil supply routes, particularly through the Strait of Hormuz. Any sustained spike in oil prices could quickly reverse inflation gains in fuel-importing economies such as Zambia.





This explains why the Bank opted for a measured cut rather than aggressive easing.



Politically, the decision arrives at a sensitive moment. Parliament adjourned sine die yesterday, and the country now transitions fully into campaign season. The ruling UPND administration has increasingly anchored its re-election messaging around macroeconomic stabilisation: debt restructuring progress, exchange rate stability, slowing inflation, mining sector recovery, and now easing interest rates.





The Bank of Zambia is institutionally independent and does not frame decisions politically. Yet in practical terms, monetary policy decisions inevitably shape political narratives during election periods. Lower inflation and cheaper credit strengthen perceptions of economic normalisation, particularly after the turbulence Zambia experienced between 2022 and 2024.





However, the underlying economic reality remains mixed.



While inflation is slowing, the cost of living remains high for many households. Lending rates at commercial banks are still elevated despite the policy adjustment. Youth unemployment pressures remain visible. Businesses continue to struggle with electricity costs, liquidity constraints, and reduced consumer purchasing power. A 25-basis-point cut is therefore more symbolic of direction than transformative in itself.





The most important message from the central bank may not be the cut itself, but what it signals about confidence.



The Bank is effectively saying:



– inflation is becoming manageable,



– food pressures may ease,



– the currency is stabilising,





– and economic conditions now allow limited support for growth.



For government, this becomes politically useful heading into elections.





For markets, it signals cautious optimism.



For citizens, the real question remains whether macroeconomic stability will now begin translating into tangible household relief.



© The People’s Brief | Ollus R. Ndomu