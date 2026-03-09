BREAKING: Explosive new FBI interview raises DISTURBING QUESTIONS about Jeffrey Epstein’s jailhouse death.





Nearly seven years after Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in a federal jail cell, a newly revealed FBI interview is pouring gasoline on a controversy that has never gone away.





According to a handwritten FBI report, an inmate at New York’s Metropolitan Correctional Center claims he overheard prison guards discussing a cover-up just moments after Epstein was discovered unresponsive on August 10, 2019.





The inmate told investigators he woke up around 6:30 a.m. to shouting in the Special Housing Unit.



“Breathe! Breathe!” officers were yelling. Then, according to the inmate, one guard blurted out: “Dudes, you killed that dude.”





What allegedly came next is even more chilling. The inmate said a female guard responded: “If he is dead, we’re going to cover it up and he’s going to have an alibi — my officers.”





The inmate identified the guard as Tova Noel, one of the correctional officers responsible for monitoring Epstein that night. Noel and another guard, Michael Thomas, were later charged with falsifying prison records to make it appear they had conducted required rounds. Those charges were eventually dropped, but both guards were fired.





Officials have long maintained that Epstein died by suicide, a conclusion reached by both the New York Medical Examiner and the Department of Justice.





But questions have never fully disappeared.



A forensic pathologist hired by Epstein’s estate previously said the injuries to Epstein’s neck were more consistent with strangulation than suicide. Meanwhile, new reporting has also revealed suspicious financial activity tied to Noel — including thousands of dollars in cash deposits before Epstein’s death and a $5,000 deposit flagged by her bank.





The inmate’s claim has not been confirmed, and investigators previously stated that no interviewed prisoners had credible evidence contradicting the suicide ruling.





Still, the newly surfaced FBI report is almost certain to reignite public skepticism surrounding one of the most controversial deaths in federal custody.





Because when a high-profile prisoner dies under mysterious circumstances — while guards fail to make their rounds, cameras malfunction, and new allegations of a possible cover-up emerge — Americans are left asking the same question they’ve been asking since 2019:



What really happened in that cell?



