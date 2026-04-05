UPDATE: EXPLOSIVE RESCUE, US Blows Up Own Planes in Daring Iran Extraction



A senior US military official has described the high-risk mission inside Iran as one of the most complex special operations in American history and the details are nothing short of astonishing.





After recovering a downed F-15E weapons systems officer, two US transport aircraft reportedly became stranded at a remote desert base.

In a dramatic twist, commanders dispatched three additional planes to complete the extraction before destroying the disabled aircraft on the ground to stop them falling into enemy hands.





The downed jet came down in a region known for resistance to Tehran’s rule, with reports suggesting local civilians may have risked their lives to shelter the American airman. Sources say Central Intelligence Agency protocols for “unconventional assisted recovery” could have played a role.





After 48 hours evading capture, a firefight, and a daring escape, the operation is already being called one for the history books.