Explosive WhatsApp messages rock Madlanga Commission

Explosive WhatsApp messages tabled before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry have thrown South Africa’s policing and political leadership into turmoil.





KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner, Lt-Gen. Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, unveiled screenshots linking controversial businessman Brown Mogotsi to tender mogul Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala in what he described as a web of corruption and high-level interference in the South African Police Service (SAPS).





The revelations came on day two of the inquiry into systemic failures in police investigations, particularly those involving political killings.





According to Mkhwanazi, Matlala already facing charges in the attempted murder of socialite Tebogo Thobejane allegedly leveraged a R360 million SAPS health services contract to bankroll political activities tied to Police Minister Senzo Mchunu.





One leaked message showed Mogotsi, described as a close associate of Mchunu, reassuring Matlala on the same day the minister disbanded the National Task Team on Political Killings (NTTPK): “Today is the day, just stand back.” Forensic analysis of Matlala’s seized cellphone further suggested he financed ANC events and a gala dinner linked to both Mchunu and Mogotsi.





Mkhwanazi warned the commission of what he called a “chilling effect” on policing morale, alleging that the corruption extended to plots to oust National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola and replace him with a Matlala ally. He further implicated Deputy National Commissioner Lt-Gen. Shadrack Sibiya, claiming that key dockets were redirected to Sibiya’s office after a raid on Matlala’s property in December 2024, effectively stalling murder investigations in Gauteng.





“Why was my name being mentioned in a private discussion between a businessman and a tender-linked figure?” Mkhwanazi asked, stressing that the interference threatened both SAPS credibility and public trust.





The testimony has sparked fierce public reaction. Social media has rallied behind Mkhwanazi, with one widely shared post declaring: *“History will remember The General… who exposed the likes of Brown Mogotsi, Sibiya… and Cat Matlala.” Others, however,