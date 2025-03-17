EXPOSED – UPND’s PURGING NOW TARGETS SMART ZAMBIA HEAD OF HR, ACCOUNTANT, PROCUREMENT – A LEAKED DOCUMENT REVEALS





The UNPD’s covert purging squad called the Implementers Team has shifted its focus to Smart Zambia where it’s recommending firing and replacing the Human Resources Officer, Chief Accountant and Head of Procurement, among others.



According to a leaked document dated 14th March, 2025 and seen by KBN TV, the Implementers Team led by Emmanuel Kalobwe, are recommending that all suspected PF cadres in charge of Cyber Security must be removed and replaced by UPND Cadres.





“We are not safe with the PF Cadres in positions of Human Resource, Procurement, and Cyber Security,” the high-level document says in part.



When contacted to comment about the recommendation to remove some targeted citizens from Smart Zambia, Emmanuel Kalobwe told KBN TV over the phone saying “we want the changes to be done as soon as yesterday.”





When asked to whom the Implementers have sent these recommendations, Kalobwe briefly said “we have shared with the powers that be and we hope they can act on our recommendations as soon as possible.”



Pressed to state in what capacity he and his team were recommending staff changes to civil servants at Smart Zambia, a job for the Civil Service Commission, Kalobwe said it was their duty as UPND media team to recommend such changes.





Below is the full text of the report:



SMART ZAMBIA under the Leadership of Mr. PERCY CHINYAMA has been working hard to grow the Institution as well to improve on Service delivery across the Country. However, this progress has been affected by the INFILTRATION OF PF CADRES RUNNING IN SOME KEY POSITIONS.





In the past 3 years, we have followed with keen interest the happenings at the National Office in Lusaka. BEHOLD PF CADRES IN OFFICES ENJOYING AND ISSUING MOCKING STATEMENTS AGAINST THE UPND! A Tonga would say, ” Yaliba nzinini mumabisi.” They are free to say anything and one would wonder, Why is the UPND keeping these PF Cadres in Offices of influence?





Having laid the above preamble, we are hereby this evening discussing the PROBLEMS AT SMART ZAMBIA. In particular, we single out the Departments of HUMAN RESOURCE, PROCUREMENT and CYBER SECURITY/ INFRASTRUCTURE AND ACCOUNTS.





A). HEAD OF HUMANbRESOURCE.



Mr. BINWELL MWANSA is a well known PF Cadre . Wherever he worked, workers complained of victimisation. How will he recruit UPND Members when he is PF?





B).PROCUREMENT



This is another key Department that is capable of providing opportunities to suppliers and contractors. However, it hasn’t been handled well thus we saw several Heads being transferred. We are aware that even the current one is a failure. How can the Supplying be effective when its Heads are non performers?





C).CYBER SECURITY AND INFRASTRUCTURE.



This Department is very Key in the management of ICT. However, majority in this Department are PF. How do you maintain the Head and Key Officers who are PF?

Some of the People in this Department were employed by the PF in order to rig the elections!





D).CHIEF ACCOUNTANT

In exception of the 3 above, we are aware that the Chief Accountant is PF.



How can the Institution work effectively when those in key positions don’t understand the UPND Vision and are still loyal to those who employed them ( PF)?

These are SERIOUS PROBLEMS FACED WITH SMART ZAMBIA !





IMPLICATIONS



OUR VIEW:



1 .The Human Resource Department will continue recruiting PF members.



2 .Very few UPND Members could benefit from the Procurement Department.



3 .The Cyber Security is still managed by the majority PF. This is not safe to the UPND.





4 .Due to these many PF Cadres at Smart Zambia, it is clear that there is a network that could be working against the National Coordinator, President HH and the UPND led Government.



5 .The aligned UPND Officers are frustrated due to the PF in key positions!





WAY FORWARD:



1 .We appeal to the National Coordinator to stop undermining the PF cartel at Smart Zambia. It is not us who want them out, but we are helping him, President HH and the UPND to deliver by getting rid of obstacles ( PF in the system).



2 .Mr. Mwansa – Head Human Resource should be removed.





3 .There is need to stabilise the Procurement Department by bringing a stable Director.



3 .There is a need to clean the Cyber Security Department thorougly.



4 .The Chief Accountant must be someone who supports the UPND Agenda and someone not captured by the cartel.





5. UPND has capable people who can be employed or promoted.



Let these be given chances to work under Smart Zambia.





The time to clean Smart Zambia is now and not tomorrow. If our observations and submissions are not considered then none should cry foul next year as General Elections are conducted. It is high time UPND built capacity in its own qualified people.



Ours is to analyse, advise and recommend for implementation without fear or favour.