“EXPOSING PROPAGANDA: THE TRUTH ABOUT THE KING OF LESOTHO’S INVITATION”



The Kuomboka ceremony, a revered tradition of the Lozi people in Zambia’s Western Province, recently played host to a notable diplomatic moment. The King of Lesotho, His Majesty King Letsie III, received an invitation to attend the ceremony, highlighting the importance of diplomatic etiquette in traditional settings.





Involving heads of state in traditional ceremonies demands meticulous planning. The Barotse Royal Establishment (BRE) recognized this and formally invited the King through the Zambian government, ensuring a seamless visit. This gesture showcases respect for diplomatic norms and tradition. However, the King was unable to attend due to prior national commitments.





Kuomboka, meaning “to get out of water,” marks the Lozi people’s seasonal migration from the Zambezi River’s floodplains to higher grounds. This vibrant celebration features:





– Traditional Music and Dance: Echoing through the plains, the rhythmic beats of the royal Maoma drums and traditional dances showcase Lozi culture.



– Royal Procession: The Litunga’s majestic journey, accompanied by his Prime Minister and local chiefs, is a highlight of the ceremony.



– Cultural Significance: Kuomboka embodies the Lozi people’s resilience, unity, and connection to their heritage.





Emmanuel Mwamba and his Patriotic Front (PF) friends spread falsehoods that President Hakainde Hichilema blocked the King of Lesotho’s attendance. However, the government clarified that President Hichilema formally invited the monarch on behalf of the Litunga, following proper diplomatic protocols but the king of Lesotho was committed.





The UPND government has demonstrated its dedication to transparency and accountability. President Hichilema’s administration has:





– Decentralized Power: Devolved power to local authorities, ensuring substantial funds reach even the remotest areas.

– Revamped the Mining Sector: Attracted billions of dollars in investment, boosting investor confidence.

– Reintroduced Free Education: Brought over 2 million children back to school.





By involving the government, the BRE ensured a respectful and memorable experience, strengthening ties between nations and cultures. The UPND government’s commitment to transparency and accountability has been evident, while Emmanuel Mwamba’s propaganda has been exposed as baseless and malicious.



