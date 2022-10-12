EXTRACTS FROM THE PRESIDENTIAL SPEECH AT SAMU LYA MOOMBA TRADITIONAL CEREMONY ON SUNDAY.

By Mastone Moonze.

During Samu Lya Moomba Traditional ceremony President Hakainde Hichilema made very key pronouncements that should keep officers in his government busy as the year is coming to an end.

-President Hichilema’s Speech in Monze was anchored much on dedication and patriotism when called to providing service for the country.

It was for this reason he called for outright dedication to duty amongst civil servants who were deployed to provide services in rural areas.

-The head of state reached an extent of cautioning some public workers that have deserted the rural areas for the urban due to none availability of basic amenities such as accomodation,electricity.

He said government will be forced to replace such public workers with other dedicated citizens that are looking for jobs if they continue staying away from the areas of deployment.

The President said the civil service should emulate the sacrifices made by the forefathers in ensuring that our country is liberated.

“Our freedom fighters went out of their way to have this freedom we are enjoying today,imagine if people like KK,Nkumbula had the same attitude of feeling working from the village would we have gotten this independence ” -HH

“They deserted their comfort zone ,leaving their houses to hide in the ND strategize house to deliver the independence which we are enjoying today ,I call for dedication among the civil servants” -HH

“Government is aware of the accomodation challenges but let’s leave with what we have because very soon houses will be built for our public workers in the villages.” – HH

-The President also assured the nation that the money from the Constituency Development Fund that will not be used this year will remain in the Council treasuries for more projects next year.

This means that the money will not be recalled to the national treasuries as it has been the case all the years.

-He also emphasized that by the year 2024 all schools must have enough desks for the pupils and declared that an offence shall be slapped on any councilor and Member of Parliament if there will be a clinic that will be found without running water and a maternity ward in 2024.

The head of state also said his government remain committed to ensuring that agriculture is improved in the country by paying farmers upon selling their crops and providing subsidies to small scale farmers.

President Hakainde Hichilema also called for the commencement of works on the Monze-Niko road as way of appreciating the role historical sites such as Samu Lya Moomba played during the independence struggle.

He called for the recognition of sites that played a part in realising the country’s independence across the country.

-Mr Hichilema also directed the ministry of tourism to make the Samu Lya Moomba site a national munument where tourists can be coming to learn about the history that led to the liberation of this country and the role the site played.

The head of state sounded more authoritative when making these pronouncements to audience that gathered at this year’s Samu Lya Moomba Traditional ceremony.We wait for the implementation part.

MM/CHM/ZM.