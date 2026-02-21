F-35 Lightning II Faces Scrutiny Over Cyber Vulnerabilities



The F-35 Lightning II, long touted as the United States’ premier stealth fighter, is under fresh scrutiny.

A Dutch minister recently warned that its cloud-linked software could be vulnerable to exploitation, comparing potential hacks to “jailbreaking” a smartphone.





The controversy comes as the U.S. Air Force deploys F-35s to the Middle East, amid rising tensions with Iran.

Meanwhile, procurement debates from Canada to Saudi Arabia highlight concerns over costs, cyber resilience, and the reliability of alliances.





While marketed as a nearly invisible, cutting-edge fighter, experts note that the F-35 is not invincible, particularly in the digital domain, where software vulnerabilities could compromise operations.