F15E SHOOTDOWN AND CSAR OPERATION — FULL VERIFIED BREAKDOWN

APRIL 3 — THE SHOOTDOWN

F15E from the 494th Fighter Squadron out of RAF Lakenheath is hit over southwestern Iran.

Crash site confirmed in Kohgiluyeh and Boyer Ahmad Province near Dehdasht.

Wreckage includes ACES II ejection seat and tail section matching the squadron.

Cause

Iran claims it used a new IRGC air defense system.

Exact weapon system remains unconfirmed.

HOUR 0

Both crew eject.

Pilot activates survival radio and PRD immediately.

Contact established with U.S. aircraft overhead.

Pilot recovered within hours.

WSO lands separately in mountainous terrain.

WSO beacon briefly detected by satellites, then goes silent.

Reason unknown.

HOURS 1 TO 12

WSO begins evasion using SERE training.

Maintains intermittent encrypted communication with U.S. forces.

IRGC launches large scale search operation.

Iranian state TV urges civilians to report or capture the pilot.

Rewards up to $60,000 reported.

Public messaging includes calls to shoot on sight.

HOURS 12 TO 24

WSO moves into high elevation terrain.

Climbs to around 7,000 feet.

U.S. ISR tracks Iranian movement continuously.

MQ9 Reaper drones strike Iranian personnel approaching within roughly 3 km.

U.S. aircraft strike IRGC forces moving toward the area.

HOURS 24 TO 36

A10 INCIDENT

A10 supporting the mission is hit.

Pilot exits Iranian airspace, ejects over Kuwait, recovered safely.

CSAR AIR OPERATIONS

HC130 conducts aerial refueling missions.

Black Hawk helicopters take fire during rescue operations.

Aircraft return safely with some injuries onboard.

CIA DECEPTION OPERATION

CIA launches deception campaign inside Iran.

False reports spread that the WSO had already been recovered.

CIA locates the WSO and passes coordinates to U.S. leadership.

President Trump authorizes immediate rescue.

HOURS 36 TO 48 — FINAL EXTRACTION

Large scale nighttime rescue launched.

U.S. special operations forces inserted.

WSO located and recovered alive after sustained evasion.

EXFIL COMPLICATIONS

MC130 aircraft land at remote airstrip inside Iran.

At least 2 aircraft become disabled on the ground.

Decision made to destroy them.

Aircraft blown to prevent capture of sensitive equipment.

U.S. assessment

Aircraft were self destroyed, not shot down.

Reports indicate a light helicopter was also lost at the site.

Replacement aircraft deployed.

All personnel extracted successfully.

Israel pauses airstrikes during the rescue

TRUMP STATEMENT

President Trump confirms success.

No U.S. personnel killed.

Dozens of aircraft involved.

FINAL OUTCOME

2 crew from the F15E rescued

1 A10 pilot rescued

3 U.S. airmen

All alive

No captures

Mission completed deep inside Iran under hostile conditions.

Source Open Source Intel via X