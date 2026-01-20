FACEBOOKERS MAUL MPS MULENGA, KANG’OMBE



PATRIOTIC Front (PF) Kalulushi Member of Parliament (MP) Kampamba Mulenga has come under a sustained backlash on social media with some Facebook users branding her a “sell-out” in response to her post congratulating Chawama residents for voting for Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD) leader Bright Nundwe.





Meanwhile, PF Kamfinsa MP Christopher Kang’ombe has also come under fire after congratulating Nundwe on his victory, with his Facebook followers reacting angrily and accusing him of betrayal.





Mulenga’s post titled “Chawama oyeee, example given” prompted a flood of hostile reactions from Facebook users who told her to stay away from the Chawama election and instead wait for her turn





Many commenters accused her of supporting Bill 7, bluntly telling her to stay with Bill 7 and declaring that they did not want her.





Some comments read, “But you voted for Bill 7 madam, Kampamba Mulenga. Just wait for your turn. If you mess up in Kalulushi you will fall like UPND Chawama candidate Morgan Muunda. Madam Bill 7 also celebrating Chawama’s victory, Madam Bill 7 just join the UPND. The enjoyment of Lower Zambezi was just for two minutes, and you voted for Bill 7, come August you are going.”





Other remarks included “Bill 7 is here,” “You are not one of us remember,” “For sanity you are next,” “I thought you had crossed over to the other side,” “Friends of Bill 7,” “Bill 7 praise singers on 13th August you are next,” “Yes congrats to Chawama people but not you, so you think we have forgotten?” and “Kampamba Mulenga is it true you voted for Bill 7 my sister? Asking on behalf of your constituency.”





“It is a wake-up call and it’s too late to pull up the socks. Watch out,” one comment read.





Others said the result showed that power belonged to the people and described it as a blueprint for the 2026 presidential and general elections.





Within 15 hours of Mulenga’s post, more than 800 people had commented, with about 90 per cent repeatedly referring to her as “Madam Bill 7.”





In December, Mulenga denied voting in favour of Bill 7, despite being present in Parliament.



Meanwhile, PF Kamfinsa MP Christopher Kang’ombe also faced a backlash after congratulating Nundwe, with his Facebook followers reacting angrily and accusing him of betrayal.





Some commenters told him to shut up, calling him a traitor while others warned that he was losing his seat.





Comments included “You are also going,” “Lungu’s ghost is hunting for betrayers,” “Abana three million kwacha kuyabebele,” “You are going with the reds [UPND],”

“This congratulatory message we have refused, back to sender,” “We do not deal with Bill Seven supporters,” “You got dribbled with your fake integrity,” “We are coming for all Bill 7 children,” “Just start saying bye, you are not coming back,” and “Can anyone say we have opposition MPs with these Bill 7 MPs?”



The Mast