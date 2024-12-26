FAILING AN EXAM IS NOT THE END OF THE WORLD, NEVERS TELLS PUPILS



AMID the joy of exam celebrations, some families are facing disappointment and heartache, particularly in the wake of the tragic story of a 16 year old girl from Kabwe who took her life after failing her grade seven examination.





On Monday, government announced the results of grade sevens and nines who sat for exams this year.



This brought joy in some households with some parents flaunting the results of their children who excelled while parents of the ones who didn’t make it, stayed quiet.





A day after the announcement, a 16 year old grade seven pupil from Kabwe’ Mutwe Wansofu was reported to have taken her life after failing her exams.



Following the incident, MMD leader Nevers Mumba has since extended a compassionate hand to parents and pupils who didn’t perform as hoped stating that failing an exam is not the end of the world.





In a Facebook post, Dr Mumba urged parents to console their children with love and understanding as he noted that exam results do not define a child’s worth or potential.



“Just because your child didn’t get above 800 at Grade 7 or above 500 at Grade 9, doesn’t mean it is the end of the world,” he wrote.





“I have a message for those Grade 7 and Grade 9 students who did not quite get the results they had hoped for, I want to tell you that this is not the end of the world. Your worth and potential go far beyond a single set of exam results.”



The former vice president noted that every great success story started with setbacks and challenges. Therefore, the failures should not be discouraged.





He further encouraged them to explore opportunities in the recently reintroduced National Voluntary Programme and the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) skills training programmes.



Dr Mumba dismissed claims that these Programmes were politically motivated, calling them valuable tools for character development and empowerment.





“President Hakainde Hichilema and his government have introduced initiatives such as, CDF sponsored skills training programmes, empowering you with practical skills to thrive in various industries. The newly announced Voluntary National Service under the Zambia National Service (ZNS), offering opportunities for hands on experience, mentorship and personal growth,” he advised.





“I can tell you that in our time, we all went through National Service and it was more about skills and character development and never politics. These programmes are designed to help you develop valuable skills, build confidence, and unlock your potential. Remember, your dreams are valid and your future is bright.”



He also congratulated the high achievers and said their success was inspiring to note.



Kalemba