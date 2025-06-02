“FAIRNESS IN POLITICS: THE CASE FOR BILL 7 IN ZAMBIA”





by Timmy



Zambians, let me tell you, Bill 7 is a tremendous piece of legislation that’s going to benefit all of you, especially the opposition. In politics, rules are often made to disadvantage the opposition, but this government is different. We’re not about that. We’re about fairness, and Bill 7 proves it.





🔴How Bill 7 Works



✅No By-Elections for Vacant Seats: When a seat falls vacant, the party that sponsored the candidate will elect a new person, not through by-elections. This saves public funds and reduces political violence.

✅Independent Candidates: If an independent candidate’s seat falls vacant, a by-election will be held. It’s only fair.

✅Progressive Bill: Bill 7 is designed to benefit the opposition, not the ruling party. If a seat belonged to the opposition, they’ll have a better chance of retaining it.





🔴Why the Opposition Should Support Bill 7



✅Advantage to the Opposition: Bill 7 gives the opposition a better chance of retaining their seats, which is unprecedented in Zambian politics.



✅Fairness: This bill promotes fairness and transparency, unlike the usual game of politics where the ruling party has the upper hand.

✅Reducing Political Violence: By minimizing by-elections, we’ll reduce political violence and create a more stable political environment.





🔴The Current Government’s Intentions



✅Not a Power Grab: This government is not trying to disadvantage the opposition. We’re working for the benefit of all Zambians.



✅Serving the People: Bill 7 shows that we’re committed to serving the people, not just our party interests.





Bill 7 is a game-changer for Zambia. It’s progressive, fair, and beneficial to all Zambians. I urge everyone to support this bill and make Zambia a better place for all of us. Let’s reject the old ways of politics and embrace a new era of fairness and transparency. Believe me, it’s going to be huge, just huge.





However, some critics argue that Bill 7 has its dangers, such as encouraging corruption and undermining democratic principles. They claim that the bill is designed to secure the president’s control over parliament and disadvantage rival candidates.

Folks thats not true if a seat that belongs to the opposition falls vacate it will go back to the opposition. So how does the president disadvantages his rival candidate. But I believe that Bill 7 is a step in the right direction. It’s time for Zambia to move forward, and this bill will help us do just that.



