FAITH MUSONDA’S LAWYER TO CHALLENGE CLIENT’S ONE-MONTH PRISON SENTENCE





JOURNALIST and businesswoman Faith Musonda’s lawyer, Charles Changano, has disclosed intentions to appeal the one-month simple prison sentence imposed on his client for idle and disorderly conduct.





On Monday, Acting Lusaka Chief Resident Magistrate Irene Wishimanga sentenced Ms. Musonda to one-month simple imprisonment and a fine of K24 for idle and disorderly conduct.





Ms. Musonda was found guilty of attempting to force her way into Community House, President Hakainde Hichilema’s residence, to meet the First Lady, on 2nd July 2025, between 00:30 and 01:00 hours.





But Mr. Changano has described the sentence as harsh, expressing shock that the court imposed both a fine and imprisonment.





He argued that the law does not provide for simultaneous fining and sentencing, particularly for first-time offenders, hence intentions to appeal to the Supreme Court, citing concerns about the precedent set by the sentence and its potential impact on plea bargaining cases.



