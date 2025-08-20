‘Fake’ Justin Bieber performs on stage and racks up $10k bar tab after convincing Vegas nightclub

Racking up a whopper bar tab, a ‘fake’ Justin Bieber ended up performing on stage in Vegas.

Since the real Bieber is back in the charts with new music at the moment, having surprised us all with the sudden drop of Swag back in July, ‘Daisies’ currently sits at number 5 in the UK Singles Chart.

But that doesn’t mean there’s no space for Bustin Jieber apparently.

TikToks have gone viral of an impersonator seeming to dupe the crowd, team and DJ Gryffin at XS Nightclub in Las Vegas on Saturday (16 August).

Managing to make his way onto stage to ‘perform’, it’s even rumoured he managed to rack up a $10,000 bar tab.

Gryffin shared a video yesterday explaining how he ended up being ‘duped’ during his set, as he said ‘Bieber’ showed up to the club and he ‘was told he wanted to perform’.



Now, it’s worth noting straight off the bat here that despite having released new music, it’s still pretty rare for the real ‘Never Say Never’ singer to perform live nowadays.

But the DJ says the ‘dark venue and loud music didn’t help’ as he and the team spoke to the faker backstage.

“So his ‘team’ said he wanted to perform ‘Sorry’… little did I know I was about to be sorry,” Gryffin wrote.

While much of the crowd went ‘wild’ thinking it was actually Bieber performing for them, the DJ eventually found out the truth.

His team told him it was actually a ‘complete fake’ as Gryffin was left in disbelief, later noticing some signs all wasn’t as it seemed.

And users have since suggested it was really the classic Dylan Desclos that tricked them all.

The impersonator and his ‘team’ managed to convince people he was the real deal, having done so many times before.

The 29-year-old French man has been emulating Bieber for years, with videos previously going viral of him on public transport as Hailey Bieber even commented she was ‘scared’ on one post.

Desclos’ Instagram account seems to have been taken down, but he even staged his own ‘world tour’ in the past as Bieber.

Users commented on Gryffin’s post to say it was ‘alarming how easily he was able to prank everyone’ as others said they’re happy the DJ got ‘just as played’ as they did.

“Bustin Jeiber looked a whole vibe though,” one wrote.

As another added: “That’s actually so iconic of him.”