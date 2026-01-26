FAKE LAWYER WINS 26 CASES, GETS ARRESTED, DEFENDS HIMSELF & WINS AGAIN

In 2023, Brian Mwenda pulled off one of the most audacious hustles in African legal history.


He wasn’t a lawyer. He allegedly stole another lawyer’s identity from Kenya’s Law Society portal. Then he walked into Kenyan courtrooms and started winning cases.



CONFIRMED FACTS:

✅ Posed as advocate Brian Mwenda Ntwiga
✅ Argued cases before High Court & Appeal Court judges
✅ Got ARRESTED for identity theft & forgery


✅ REPRESENTED HIMSELF in court
✅ WON his own bail hearing (200,000 KSh/$1,500)
✅ Walked out free (on bail)
The “26 wins” claim? Law Society of Kenya says it’s exaggerated—but he definitely won cases before getting caught.



HERE’S THE WILD PART:

When arrested for being a fake lawyer, he managed to defend himself successfully in court.


KENYA’S REACTION:

People aren’t even mad. They’re IMPRESSED. Some lawyers want him pardoned and fast-tracked through law school. Others say hire him as a consultant.



The case is still ongoing (adjourned multiple times since 2023), but the legend is already immortal.



ONLY IN KENYA:

Where a fake lawyer is so brilliant he defended himself against charges of being a fake lawyer… and wins his freedom.



PEAK African ingenuity. Misguided? Absolutely. Illegal? 100%. But you can’t deny the man’s got skills.

Kenyans are really built different.

