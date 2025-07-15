Fallout rocks Mpumalanga MK Party as caucus lays complaint against Mkhwebane



Internal tensions in the uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) have burst into the open as the Mpumalanga caucus lodged a formal complaint against provincial leader Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane.





According to caucus members’ letter, Mkhwebane is accused of frequently calling last-minute meetings without proper consultation, fuelling anger over a lack of transparency and disregard for party processes.





This latest complaint follows months of infighting between rival factions loyal to Mkhwebane and embattled businesswoman Mary Phadi, who continue to jostle for control of the province.





Recent court victories cemented Mkhwebane’s authority by removing Phadi from leadership, but insiders say the party remains deeply divided.





The public airing of internal grievances highlights ongoing instability, threatening the MKP’s push to unite its fractured provincial branches.