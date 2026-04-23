‘False and Baseless’: DJ Sumbody’s Family Hits Back at New Murder Claims

The family of late South African artist DJ Sumbody has firmly rejected fresh claims attempting to link his killing to organised crime, describing the narrative as misleading and damaging.

Their response follows renewed public attention sparked by a report published by Sunday Times, which referenced information from a purported leaked affidavit.

‘We Will Not Entertain Speculation’

In a strongly worded statement, the Sefoka family made it clear they would not engage with what they called unverified accusations circulating in the public domain.

They said the resurfacing of such claims had reopened emotional wounds tied to the fatal shooting in November 2022 — an घटना they say continues to affect them deeply.

The family stressed that public commentary based on unproven claims only adds to their distress and undermines the pursuit of justice.

Legal Options on the Table

The family confirmed that legal experts have been brought in to assess the situation, with possible action looming against those responsible for publishing or spreading the allegations.

They also appealed for restraint, urging both the media and the public to avoid amplifying information that has not been tested in court.

DJ Vettys Clarifies His Position

The controversy has also drawn in DJ Vettys, who was named in connection with the alleged affidavit.

He has since publicly distanced himself from the claims, stating he is not implicated in any criminal investigation. He emphasised that he is, in fact, a survivor of a violent incident and has only engaged authorities in that context.

Police Raise Concerns Over Leaks

The South African Police Service has issued a warning over the circulation of leaked legal documents, cautioning that such disclosures could put lives at risk.

Spokesperson Athlenda Mathe highlighted the need for responsible reporting, noting that premature exposure of sensitive information could interfere with ongoing investigations.

Trial Date Set as Case Continues

DJ Sumbody, born Oupa Sefoka, was shot dead in a drive-by attack in Johannesburg, which also claimed the lives of two of his bodyguards.

Several accused individuals — including alleged ringleader Katiso Molefe — are facing multiple charges, among them murder and conspiracy.