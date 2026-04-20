Families of the Iranian schoolgirls killed by Trump’s bombing write a heart-wrenching letter to Pope Leo

BREAKING: The families of the Iranian schoolgirls killed by Trump and Hegseth’s bombing write a heart-wrenching letter to Pope Leo, thanking him for standing up for their loved ones!





Trump’s bombing of an elementary school in Minab that killed 168 schoolkids and their teachers will go down in history as one of America’s worst war crimes, and the Trump administration hasn’t even apologized for it.





But while the American government might not have any empathy for the victims, an American Pope, Leo, has been a steadfast advocate for ending the violence and protecting the innocent, and the parents of those poor murdered children have thanked him for it.





The letter reads:



“In the Name of God, the Compassionate, the Merciful”



“We write this letter to you with trembling hands and a heart full of pain, from amidst the ashes and ruins of the schools of the city of Minab in southern Iran. We are the fathers and mothers of 168 children who, these days, instead of embracing the warm bodies of our children, press their burned bags and bloody notebooks to our chests; innocent children whose only crime was smiling in the classroom, but this crime, through the instigation and support of illogical warmongers, crashed down upon the heads of our innocent children.”





“In the dark days when the terrifying sound of explosions had closed the ears of the world to our wails, the echo of your peace-seeking words became a balm for our endless wounds. When you courageously asked the world powers to ‘reduce the level of violence and bombings,’ we saw in every single one of your words the effort to save our children; those same defenseless humans whose lives you tried to protect by emphasizing the ‘necessity of protecting civilians and respecting international and humanitarian laws.'”





“You, with an aching heart and a divine perspective, warned the awakened consciences of the world that ‘hate is increasing, violence is worsening, and many have lost their lives.’ Today, the empty chairs of the classrooms in Minab are bitter testaments to this very truth; a truth brought about by the making of American bombs directed by illogical warmongers. We thank you that amidst the tumult of war, you became the voice of righteousness and reminded everyone that lasting peace and tranquility are achieved “not through force and weapons, but through the path of dialogue and the genuine search for a solution for all.”





“Our children will never return home again to build a better tomorrow, but the prayer of us bereaved fathers and mothers is that your message to “lay down weapons” is heard. “ Especially when America and the Israeli regime, with their excessive demands, fuel the fire of these crimes. We ask you to continue to be the voice of the voiceless children and strive to reopen ‘all paths of dialogue,’ so that no more weapons are built, and no father or mother anywhere on this earthly sphere is forced to whisper a nighttime lullaby over the cold tombstone of their child.”





“With endless sorrow and deep respect,



“A group of bereaved fathers and mothers of 168 martyred students of the city of Minab, Hormozgan Province – Iran”



The grief felt by these families was “unfathomable,” reports Drop Site News. The parents would come and sit by their children’s graves every night, all night, praying and talking to their lost kids.





We are all grateful that Pope Leo is using his pulpit to speak out so powerfully against militarism and imperial aggression, because it is desperately needed. The uncaring and deeply evil Trump regime is now requesting $1.5 trillion so they can buy more bombs and slaughter more children.





But words, sadly, are not enough. We need to be able to stop him for good. Winning the midterms isn’t just a matter of saving our democracy. It’s making sure that Trump cannot be allowed to bomb another school or another fishing boat ever again.