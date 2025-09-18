Family feud erupts over late SA  Former Deputy President David Mabuza’s R44.7 million pension with two women claiming to be his lawful spouse.

Family feud erupts over late Deputy President David Mabuza’s R44.7 million pension



A legal dispute has emerged over the R44.7 million pension of the late former Deputy President David Mabuza, with two women claiming to be his lawful spouse. The matter is being heard at the Mpumalanga High Court.





Nonhlanhla Patience Mnisi, who asserts she was married to Mabuza and holds a posthumously issued marriage certificate, is named as the first respondent.





She contends that she is the sole beneficiary of the pension. However, Emunah Silinda (formerly Ruth Funi Silinda) and their daughter, Tamara Silinda, dispute this claim.





Emunah alleges that she and Mabuza entered into a customary marriage in 1999, and they seek recognition of this union under the Recognition of Customary Marriages Act.





Tamara, a first-year medical student, is also seeking interim financial relief to cover her tuition fees and living expenses.





The applicants argue that the nomination of Mnisi as the sole beneficiary is invalid and contrary to public policy, as it excludes other lawful dependents.





They cite Section 37C of the Pension Funds Act, which requires trustees to distribute death benefits equitably among dependents and nominees, regardless of the deceased’s expressed wishes.





The court is set to hear the case urgently on September 23, 2025.



The outcome could have significant implications for the equitable distribution of pension benefits among dependents in South Africa.