Family friend testifies in Shikapwasha murder case



A FAMILY friend testified in the Lusaka High Court on Wednesday, providing crucial details about the events leading to the death of former Zambia Air Force (ZAF) commander, General Ronnie Shikapwasha, who is believed to have been shot by his wife, Jane Lusengo.





When the matter came up for continuation of trial before Judge Concepter Zulu, Lusengo entered the courtroom clad in black, looking fresh and clean.





Prisca Daka, a long-time friend of the couple, recounted conversations she had with Lusengo, who told her she didn’t know what had happened to her husband, only that she found him lying on the floor after he had demanded she confess repeatedly to him.



Daka, who had lived with the couple, testified that Lusengo explained how Shikapwasha had been in a bad mood and forced her to confess, stating he would not have dinner until she did.





She added that after the confession, Lusengo saw her husband on the floor, seemingly unaware of how he ended up there.



Lusengo, 73, pleaded not guilty to the charge of murder in the death of her husband.





She is accused of shooting the former cabinet minister, Shikapwasha, 76, with a double-barrel shotgun at their home in Ibex Hill, Lusaka, on January 14, 2024.



After the shooting, Shikapwasha was rushed to Maina Soko Medical Centre, where he died the following day.





Daka’s testimony provided further insight into the day of the shooting.



She described how the family had attended church earlier that day, with Shikapwasha preaching.





After returning home, Daka went to her cottage while the deceased headed toward the main house.



Daka said it was around 15:00 hours when she last saw Shikapwasha.



She recounted receiving a call from the couple’s daughter, Vanessa, who informed her that her father had been shot.





Daka rushed to the house and was told by Lusengo that she had heard a “boosh” sound from the bedroom before calling her daughters.



She said the following day, she went to check on Vanessa if they could go to the hospital to check on Shikapwasha but was informed that Lusengo was coming home to refresh.





“Lusengo freshened up and ate as I accompanied her to her bedroom, she ushered me to the main bedroom and I sat on a chair, I asked what happened and she said Mai Daka you know your father and his moods, he told me if I don’t confess we are not going to have dinner.”



“She said he said we are not having our dinner until you confess and after that I don’t know what happened I saw him falling on the floor,” she narrated.





Daka said Lusengo then removed the deceased shirt and said they should pray together, according to Mark 11:23.



“But before I could start praying Vanessa walked in and we started praying together but Lusengo wasn’t with us she was standing beside the bed moving up and down, she picked a book and removed some pages, but I couldn’t pay much attention,” she said.





She said she threw the papers besides the bed, and upon seeing the papers, she was told to pick them.



The pages, which Daka later picked up, contained a “Certificate of Divorcement” and a Bible verse from Deuteronomy 24:1





She said later she saw former late first lady Maureen Mwanawasa entering the bedroom, chasing me that it was a crime scene.



The court adjourned the matter to April, 7 for continued trial.



By Lucy Phiri



Kalemba, March 1, 2025