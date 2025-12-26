Family reveals gospel singer Chansa died 3 days after giving birth



TEARS flowed freely at Kabwata SDA Church yesterday as a family member of late gospel singer Chansa Katuntamfwa struggled to come to terms with how the celebrated vocalist died three days after delivering a baby girl.









Speaking during a church service held in her honour, the family member represented by Austin Katuntamfwa told mourners that Chansa, who died on Monday, was an expecting mother who had shown no signs of complications after giving birth.





Chansa, 28, was first taken to Chawama Level One Hospital before being referred to the University Teaching Hospital (UTH), where doctors performed a successful caesarean section on Thursday night.





A baby girl was born, bringing joy and celebration to the family.



According to the family, the days that followed were filled with happiness as Chansa admired her newborn child, laughed with her sisters and looked forward to being discharged.





By Sunday, doctors had informed the family that she would be going home the following day.



However, on Monday morning Chansa suddenly started experiencing breathing difficulties.





Medical staff rushed to attend to her and later moved her to the emergency room, where she was placed on oxygen and efforts were made to stabilise her condition.





Despite hours of medical intervention, her condition worsened.



“She started struggling to breathe and the doctors tried everything possible to save her life, but God had other plans,” Austin said.





After battling for several hours, Chansa was pronounced dead around 17:00 hours.



The family described her death as devastating, especially because she had appeared healthy and strong just hours earlier.





Born into a family of eight children, four boys and four girls, Chansa was the last born.



She attended John Laing Primary School from grade one to seven before proceeding to Makeni Ecumenical School for her junior secondary education.





She later married Warren Jalata, whom she has left with two children, including the newborn baby girl born on December 18.



The family also recalled that Chansa discovered her gift for singing at a tender age, often singing while doing household chores, a passion that later grew into a full gospel music ministry.





Her sudden death drew a large crowd of mourners who flocked Kabwata SDA church to pay their last respect, reflecting the many lives she touched through her music and character.



The gospel songbird was later laid to rest at Leopards Hill Memorial Park yesterday.



By George Musonda



Kalemba December 26, 2025