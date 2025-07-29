FAMILY SEEKS JUSTICE FOR 14-YEAR-OLD RYAN NYENDWA KILLED BY OVERSPEEDING MINIBUS





By: Sun FM TV Reporter



The family of 14-year-old Ryan Nyendwa, who died from severe head injuries and multiple broken bones after being hit by an overspeeding minibus along Lusaka’s Great North Road, has called for justice over his tragic death.





Speaking during the funeral service, Ryan’s elder brother, Kizzie Nyendwa, described the incident as devastating and vowed that the family would pursue justice for their late loved one.





Former Lusaka Mayor, His Worship Mr. George Nyendwa, and his wife expressed their deep pain, stating they remain heartbroken by the sudden loss of their son.





In a tribute read on behalf of headteacher of St. Paul’s Secondary School,

Mrs Manongo Petridah, through deputy headteacher Ms. Mweshi Eulalia, said Ryan’s death had left the institution in shock and grief.





Ryan Nyendwa died on Thursday, July 24, 2025 after being struck by an overspeeding bus while heading to school along Great near Novare Mall.