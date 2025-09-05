Famous Rwandan tiktoker and a gospel artist ‘Gogo’ reportedly dead after a short illness

😭💔 Popular Rwandan TikToker and a Gospel Artist ‘GOGO’ reportedly dead after a short illness. 💔😭





A very famous TikToker, humbly christian and social being Musabyimana Gloriose, affectionately known as Gogo, tragically passed away in Kampala, Uganda on the morning of September 4, 2025.





She had traveled there from Rwanda for a series of gospel events and promotional engagements. Sadly, after falling ill, she was rushed to Kyegera Doctors Centre, where she was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.





She did a lot of Gospel songs of which one of the most outstanding, was the ” Every Day I need the blood of JESUS “.





She was not just famous in Rwanda but Africa, the world and most importantly on social platforms where most of her performances went viral and were highly used by many content creators.





Despite her type or style of music seeming funny to so many people, the message was crystal clear for she aimed to preach the true gospel of JESUS.





Sincere condolences to the family and friends, people of Rwanda and her fans, MHSRIP



