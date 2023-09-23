Famous South Korean Star Suga enlisted in Korean military

The famous South Korean celebrity Suga, who is part of the very popular boy band BTS, has announced on social media that he has started doing his required military duty.

The singer, Min Yoon-gi, is the third band member to join the army, after Jin and J-Hope.

“He said online that he will do his duty and come back reliably. ”

Because South Korea is still technically in a state of war with North Korea, all healthy men must join the army before they reach 28 years old.

For a while, there were rumors that the government might let the BTS group members skip their mandatory military service. This was because they had already contributed a lot to their country’s economy by earning billions of dollars. Some people believed that it would be better to let them continue working rather than interrupting their success.

But in October of last year, all seven members declared that they were all planning to join the military, starting with Jin, who is the oldest.

He started working in December 2022 and was sent to a training camp on the front line.

According to South Korea‘s Yonhap news agency, Suga has been declared unfit for regular combat duty and will instead work as a social service agent.

The news outlets said that the star’s different type of work was probably because he had to have surgery on his shoulder in 2020.

Suga wrote a message for his fans on WeVerse.

I made it this far because of you. “He said that the time has arrived,” he wrote.

“Make sure to be cautious of the cold autumn weather. ” Stay well and I look forward to seeing all of you in the year 2025.

Renewing a contract

Suga is going to join the military soon, and we just found out that all seven members of BTS have agreed to stay with their music agency, Big Hit Music.

The company said earlier this week that they hope to have a time when BTS can promote together with everyone in 2025.

At the same time, fans who like the female group Blackpink are expecting similar information.

The group’s contract with YG Entertainment ended earlier this year and there has been no news of them signing a new contract with the company after their world tour ended on September 17th.

The value of YG stocks dropped by 13. 28% on Thursday because South Korean media said that three out of the four members of Blackpink (Jennie, Lisa, and Jisoo) plan to join other music companies, while still being part of Blackpink for six months every year.

YG responded to the reports by saying that Blackpink’s contract renewal has not been confirmed yet and they are talking about it.