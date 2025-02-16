Fan reacts as Drake surprises her with on-stage gender reveal and $50K gift

Drake made an Australian fan’s dream come true during his concert at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena. The 38-year-old rapper singled out concertgoer Sally Soumaya for special attention while performing on Wednesday night, as reported by the Daily Mail.

Sally posted a TikTok video of Drake revealing the gender of her yet to be born baby. The video started with a photo of Sally and a friend standing in front of the venue, with a sign reading, “Do my gender reveal”.

The act caught the rapper’s attention, who accepted their request. “This girl has a sign right here that says: ‘Do my gender reveal’,” Drake said to the audience between songs.

As Sally handed a note with her baby’s gender to the stage, Drake eagerly embraced the moment, visibly excited to be part of the special announcement.

“This is life-changing. Oh, what do we think it is?,” he asked before thanking Sally for letting him make the big announcement.

“It says right here that it indicates that the fetus is a mini Drake,” he said revealing that the mom-to-be was going to have a baby boy.

Drake went beyond just the gender reveal, generously announcing that he would also be giving the expecting mother financial support.

“Sally’s having a boy and Sally’s getting $50,000 AUD from me,” Drake added to rapturous applause from the crowd.

Sally described the moment as unforgettable in the caption of her video.

“I will never recover from this! Drake does my baby’s gender reveal,” she wrote.

Her post sparked a wave of comments from followers, with many joking that she won’t have a hard time choosing a name for her baby after Drake’s gesture.

“I feel like his middle name gotta be Drake,” one follower commented.

Another chimed in with: “Generational fumble if you don’t name him Aubrey,” referencing the rapper’s given name Aubrey Drake Graham.

Drake’s generous gesture followed a major casino win during his trip to Melbourne.

DJ Gordo, who is traveling with the rapper, shared an Instagram story of a jubilant Drake celebrating in an elevator, holding a thick stack of casino tokens.

Dressed casually in a Texas Football T-shirt and cap, the rapper appeared in high spirits. Gordo hinted at the extent of Drake’s luck, suggesting he had won over half a million dollars at Crown Casino.

“700k for lunch,” he cheekily captioned the video.

Drake previously shared – and quickly deleted – a photo of his lap covered in $25,000 casino tokens.

“Melbourne giving me the welcome back pack,” he boasted. “Finally…a casino showing love in Australia,” with a laugh-cry emoji.

Drake has been generously spending his casino winnings during the Australian leg of his Anita Max Win tour. After his Melbourne show, he treated his entourage and backstage guests to a lavish $2,651 Nando’s feast.

Beyond fast food, the One Dance rapper and his entourage have been indulging in fine dining at Melbourne’s top restaurants, including Crown-owned Nobu and Maison Bâtard.