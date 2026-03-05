FAREWELL, JASMINE CROCKETT: TEARS AND TURMOIL AFTER PRIMARY DEFEAT



In a stunning political upset, Representative Jasmine Crockett has been defeated in the Texas Democratic Senate primary. The loss is a massive blow to the progressive wing of the party, which had championed Crockett as a rising star and the future of the movement.





Crockett, known for her fiery rhetoric and viral moments, was visibly distraught as the results came in. In a concessional speech that was quickly widely shared on social media, she was “in literal tears” as she thanked her supporters.





Supporters of her opponent were quick to celebrate the decisive victory. The contrast between her confident campaign and her tearful concession was a talking point for critics.





Commentators noted that while Crockett often championed progressive policies, the voters in this primary prioritized a more moderate, established approach.





The defeat is being framed by some as a referendum on Crockett’s confrontational style. Her focus on national issues and viral moments, they argue, came at the expense of connecting with the everyday concerns of Texas voters.